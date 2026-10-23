Karnataka Policy Panel member proposes NewWay National Security Framework for 2027–2037

Bengaluru: Member of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, S. Mohanadass Hegde, on Friday proposed a NewWay National Security and Strategic Resilience Framework for 2027–2037, urging the Union government to examine a comprehensive approach to strengthening the country's long-term security and preparedness.

The proposal calls for integrating defence preparedness, internal security, economic stability, technological advancement, critical infrastructure protection, essential-resource security, disaster management and constitutional governance under a coordinated national resilience approach.

According to the proposal, national security extends beyond conventional defence and includes interconnected risks arising from disruptions to energy supplies, digital infrastructure, international supply chains, public health systems, water resources and essential public services.

The framework identifies 16 components for policy consideration, covering defence and military security, internal security, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, economic and financial security, energy, water and food security, public health, climate and disaster preparedness, strategic technology, space and maritime security, supply chains, information resilience, institutional governance, citizen preparedness and international diplomacy.

It recommends examining these areas through common principles, including coordination among institutions, risk-based prioritisation, human oversight, constitutional safeguards, Centre-state cooperation, measurable outcomes and financial accountability.

A key recommendation is a periodic National Strategic Risk Assessment to identify vulnerabilities, existing safeguards, capability gaps and possible mitigation measures across security, economic, technological and environmental sectors.

The proposal emphasises protecting classified, sensitive and personal information, with public reporting restricted to information suitable for disclosure.

The framework also suggests examining secure digital coordination systems and the use of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for risk forecasting, infrastructure mapping and early warnings.

However, it states that consequential security, legal and administrative decisions should remain with authorised human officials.It proposes building on existing institutions, including CERT-In, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and disaster-management authorities, within their respective mandates, rather than duplicating responsibilities or creating unnecessary parallel structures.

The proposed roadmap envisages four phases.

The 2027–2028 period would focus on reviewing existing policies and identifying coordination gaps.

Capability development would follow during 2029–2031, while 2032–2034 would focus on improving integrated national resilience.

The final phase, from 2035 to 2037, would involve independent evaluation, expenditure assessment and identification of future priorities.

Hegde has appealed to the Union government to undertake a preliminary examination of the framework, invite inputs from Union ministries, state governments, security institutions, regulators, scientific establishments, industry and technical experts, and commission a feasibility study.

The study would assess institutional suitability, technical requirements, legal implications, financial viability and implementation risks.

A costed options paper could then identify ways to strengthen existing mechanisms and determine whether additional arrangements require approval.

The proposal clarifies that it is a policy concept submitted for examination and consultation, not an approved government programme.

Any adoption or implementation would remain subject to applicable laws and approval by the competent authorities.

The stated objective is to strengthen national preparedness, protect citizens, ensure continuity of essential services, reduce vulnerabilities and improve India's ability to recover from major disruptions while safeguarding constitutional values and strategic autonomy.



