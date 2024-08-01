Motorola Edge 50 Launches in India: Availability, Features and Price

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 in India, positioning it in the competitive sub-Rs 30,000 segment. The mid-range smartphone boasts a premium design and robust specifications, including an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a leather finish back panel, and a 1.5K display.



Motorola Edge 50: Availability and Price



The Motorola Edge 50 is priced at Rs 27,999, the device becomes even more appealing with bank offers that effectively reduce the price to Rs 25,999. The Motorola Edge 50 will be available for purchase starting August 8, 2024, through Flipkart and select retail stores nationwide.

Motorola Edge 50: Features



The Motorola Edge 50 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, wide DCI-P3 colour gamut, and an impressive peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen also supports HDR10+ and offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming and media consumption. To enhance the audio experience, the device is equipped with stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

At the heart of the Motorola Edge 50 is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Accelerated Edition, built on a 4nm process. This chipset not only provides strong performance but also supports 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E. The phone includes a RAM Boost feature, allowing users to expand the available memory by utilizing storage space as virtual RAM, ensuring smoother multitasking and faster app launches.



Motorola has put considerable effort into thermal management for the Edge 50. The device uses advanced thermal components and a large 4516mm chamber to efficiently dissipate heat, which the company claims improves thermal performance by 70% compared to its predecessor. This means the CPU stays cooler during high-performance tasks, enhancing overall efficiency and longevity.



Powering the Motorola Edge 50 is a substantial 5,000mAh battery, which supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, ensuring that the phone charges quickly. Additionally, the device supports 15W wireless charging, providing more convenience for users. The phone runs on Android 14, with Motorola promising two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support.



With its impressive feature set and competitive pricing, the Motorola Edge 50 is poised to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The IP68 rating, powerful Snapdragon processor, and advanced display and audio features make it an attractive option for consumers looking for a well-rounded device. As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts eagerly await reviews to see if the Edge 50 meets its promising specifications.