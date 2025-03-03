Live
Mozilla Revises Firefox Terms to Address Data Ownership and Privacy Concerns
Mozilla revises Firefox Terms of Use again after user backlash, clarifying data ownership and privacy policies to address concerns over data handling.
Mozilla has once again updated the Terms of Use for Firefox following widespread criticism regarding unclear data ownership and licensing terms. The revision comes after an initial update introduced a clause that sparked concerns over user data rights. Many believed Mozilla was claiming ownership of content uploaded through Firefox, prompting the company to make immediate clarifications.
Clarifying Data Ownership
The previous version of the terms included a clause that granted Mozilla a nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to process and use user-generated content. However, this wording led to confusion, with some users interpreting it as Mozilla taking control over their data. In response, Mozilla removed the clause and clarified that it does not claim ownership of any user content.
Ajit Varma, Mozilla’s Vice President of Firefox Product, explained that the original intent was to ensure transparency about how Firefox functions. However, the phrasing unintentionally led to misunderstandings, necessitating a revision explicitly stating that Mozilla does not own user data.
Privacy Policy Modifications
Mozilla also made adjustments to its FAQ section to reflect changes in its privacy commitments. Previously, the FAQ emphasized that Firefox was the only major browser backed by a non-profit that does not sell user data to advertisers. The updated version now states that Firefox "helps you protect your personal information," removing any explicit assurance that data will not be sold.
Additionally, the FAQ answer to whether Firefox is free has been altered. It no longer asserts, "we don’t sell your personal data," but instead states, "you don’t pay anything to use it." Mozilla clarified that this change was made due to the different legal interpretations of "sell" and reassured users that it does not buy or sell personal data in the conventional sense.
Mozilla’s Ongoing Commitment to Transparency
With these recent adjustments, Mozilla aims to reinforce user trust while ensuring clarity in its privacy policies. The company maintains its stance as a non-profit-backed browser that prioritizes user security and transparency in data handling. These revisions highlight Mozilla’s responsiveness to user concerns and its commitment to refining its policies accordingly.