  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Musk’s Starlink gets nod to launch services in India

Musk’s Starlink gets nod to launch services in India
x
Highlights

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. "Indian...

India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. "Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre (INSPACe) granted authorisation to M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, New Delhi (SSCPL) for enabling provisioning of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites constellation, namely Starlink Gen1.

The authorisation will enable SSCPL to provide satellite communication services in India," a statement from the space sector regulator said. The authorisation is valid for a five-year period from the date of authorisation (July 8) or the end of the operational life of the Gen1 constellation -- whichever is earlier.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick