Musk’s Starlink gets nod to launch services in India
India's space regulator INSPACe has granted a licence to Elon Musk-run Starlink to offer space-based internet services in the country. "Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre (INSPACe) granted authorisation to M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, New Delhi (SSCPL) for enabling provisioning of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites constellation, namely Starlink Gen1.
The authorisation will enable SSCPL to provide satellite communication services in India," a statement from the space sector regulator said. The authorisation is valid for a five-year period from the date of authorisation (July 8) or the end of the operational life of the Gen1 constellation -- whichever is earlier.
