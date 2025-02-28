MWC 2025: Dates, Schedule, Livestream Details & Key Announcements

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the world’s premier mobile technology event, will take place in Barcelona from March 3 to March 6. Hosted at Fira Gran Via, this annual event brings together top industry players to showcase groundbreaking advancements in mobile technology, artificial intelligence, and next-generation devices. With over 2,700 exhibitors and 1,200 speakers, MWC 2025 is set to be an exciting platform under the theme "Converge. Connect. Create."

Event Schedule and Timings

MWC 2025 will follow a structured timeline featuring product launches, panel discussions, and industry presentations:

March 3: 8:30 AM – 7:00 PM CET

March 4: 8:30 AM – 7:00 PM CET

March 5: 8:30 AM – 7:00 PM CET

March 6: 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM CET

How to Watch MWC 2025 Live

For those unable to attend, the GSMA will livestream major announcements and keynote sessions on the official MWC website and YouTube channel. Additionally, brands like Xiaomi, Nothing, Honor, and Lenovo will stream their product launches on their respective platforms.

Key Highlights and Announcements

AI Innovations to Lead the Show

AI-driven technology is expected to take center stage at MWC 2025. Google, Samsung, and Honor will showcase AI-powered upgrades in smartphones, wearables, and audio technology. Nokia and Vodafone are also set to reveal AI-driven 3D spatial sound innovations.

Xiaomi’s Global Launch of Xiaomi 15 Series

Xiaomi will introduce its flagship Xiaomi 15 for global markets, along with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which will feature an upgraded camera and a refreshed design.

Nothing Phone (3a) Unveiling

Nothing is expected to launch its budget-friendly Phone (3a) series, maintaining its signature semi-transparent design and incorporating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset.

Samsung’s Mystery Product

Samsung has not officially announced any major releases but is rumored to showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-thin flagship phone. There are also speculations about updates on the Galaxy Ring and other AI-powered devices.

Honor’s AI-Powered 'Alpha Plan'

Honor has planned a pre-MWC event on March 2, where it is expected to introduce the 'Alpha Plan', an AI-driven initiative.

Innovations from TCL, Nokia, and Lenovo

TCL will debut enhanced NXTPAPER smartphones with eye-friendly displays.

Nokia (HMD Global) will reveal feature phones that blend retro appeal with modern technology.

Lenovo is likely to introduce the ThinkBook Flip AI, a foldable laptop featuring an AI-powered interface.

Other Exciting Technologies

MWC 2025 will also highlight advancements in robotics, AI-powered imaging, and futuristic mobile innovations, making it a must-watch event for tech enthusiasts worldwide.