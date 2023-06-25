Live
New device from Vivo
Highlights
Vivo, a smartphone brand, expanded its Y series with the launch of Y36 in India. The new smartphone features all new 2.5D curved body design with sleek lines. With the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of extended RAM, and a large 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge, Y36 offers consumers uninterrupted task processing and a seamless user experience. It is offered in two colours- Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.
