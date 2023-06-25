  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

New device from Vivo

New device from Vivo
x
Highlights

Vivo, a smartphone brand, expanded its Y series with the launch of Y36 in India. The new smartphone features all new 2.5D curved body design with...

Vivo, a smartphone brand, expanded its Y series with the launch of Y36 in India. The new smartphone features all new 2.5D curved body design with sleek lines. With the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of extended RAM, and a large 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge, Y36 offers consumers uninterrupted task processing and a seamless user experience. It is offered in two colours- Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X