New innovation in Apple – About to replace Siri with an AI chatbot Campos in 2026

Apple users will find a major transformation in the phones as the company is going for Apple Siri replacement with a new AI-powered chatbot in 2026. The name is ‘Campos’. The new update will be rolled out all over iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. It is going to be an example for the company to move into advanced artificial intelligence.

Different from the existing version of Siri, Apple Campos chatbot is designed to work with natural and conversational interactions. Now, Apple users will be able to ask follow-up questions and go for longer conversations. More tasks like ‘web searches’, ‘content creation’, and ‘summarization’ can be easily done with enhanced device control. Despite the upgrade, access will remain the same, as the Apple virtual assistant upgrade chatbot can still be activated using the old “Hey Siri” voice command.

As per the Apple technology news, Apple is expected to officially announce Campos at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

To control the new chatbot, Apple is presently working with Google, using Google’s AI technology and server infrastructure. Meanwhile, the company has indicated that this setup may be temporary and can be modified.

The features of Campos will expand totally into Apple’s ecosystem, with tight integration into core apps like Mail, Photos, and Calendar. The users can handle emails; organize photos, plan out events, and complete daily tasks.

With Campos, Apple is positioning itself to stand confidently in the rapidly evolving Apple AI assistant 2026 landscape.