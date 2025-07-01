Nothing Launches Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Today: Price, Features and Details

The tech company Nothing will show two new products today, July 1, at an event in London. They will launch a new smartphone called Phone (3) and their first big headphones called Headphone (1).

About the Phone (3)

The new phone will use a powerful chip called Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

It will be the company’s most advanced phone so far.

It may cost around ₹90,500 in Europe, and in India, the price may be ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.

The back of the phone may have see-through parts and three cameras.

The main camera is expected to be 50 megapixels and better for taking photos and videos.

The phone may have a new AI button (not confirmed yet).

The company says it will give updates for 7 years – this includes Android updates and security fixes.

It will come with Android 16.

About the Headphone (1)

This is the first big wireless headphone from the company.

It may weigh 329 grams and have custom-made speakers for good sound.

The sound is tuned by a British company called KEF.

Battery life may be:

80 hours without noise canceling (ANC),

35 hours with ANC using normal sound,

30 hours with ANC using better sound quality.

Other features may include: