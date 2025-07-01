Nothing Launches Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Today: Price, Features and Details

Live
Highlights
Tech brand Nothing is launching its new smartphone Phone (3) and first over-ear Headphone (1) today, July 1. Find out about price, features, and battery life.
The tech company Nothing will show two new products today, July 1, at an event in London. They will launch a new smartphone called Phone (3) and their first big headphones called Headphone (1).
About the Phone (3)
- The new phone will use a powerful chip called Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.
- It will be the company’s most advanced phone so far.
- It may cost around ₹90,500 in Europe, and in India, the price may be ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.
- The back of the phone may have see-through parts and three cameras.
- The main camera is expected to be 50 megapixels and better for taking photos and videos.
- The phone may have a new AI button (not confirmed yet).
- The company says it will give updates for 7 years – this includes Android updates and security fixes.
- It will come with Android 16.
About the Headphone (1)
- This is the first big wireless headphone from the company.
- It may weigh 329 grams and have custom-made speakers for good sound.
- The sound is tuned by a British company called KEF.
Battery life may be:
- 80 hours without noise canceling (ANC),
- 35 hours with ANC using normal sound,
- 30 hours with ANC using better sound quality.
Other features may include:
- Connect to two devices at once (like a phone and laptop),
- Auto pause when you take off the headphones,
- LED lights to show charging,
- Find My Device support.
- The company will share all final details and prices during the launch event today.
