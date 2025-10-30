Nvidia Becomes the World’s First $5 Trillion Company, Makes Big Moves in AI

Nvidia has officially become the world’s first $5 trillion company, setting a new benchmark in the global technology market. According to Bloomberg, the chipmaker’s shares climbed over 5 percent to $211 on Wednesday morning, marking another record-breaking milestone just months after reaching the $4 trillion mark in July.

The company’s rapid rise reflects its dominant position in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, where demand for its advanced chips continues to soar. Nvidia now leads the global market, with Apple trailing at a $4 trillion valuation, followed by Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta.

This surge follows Nvidia’s announcement of a $1 billion investment in Nokia shares and a partnership to develop “AI native” 5G-Advanced and 6G cellular networks. The move further reinforces its push into next-generation connectivity and AI infrastructure.

Investor confidence also rose after President Donald Trump stated he plans to discuss Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chip with China’s President Xi Jinping, amid current export restrictions affecting sales in the region.