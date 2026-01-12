OnePlus 15T Leaks Suggest Bigger Battery, Higher Storage, and New Colour Options

The device is expected will be the replacement for the last year's 13T model from OnePlus. The company is yet to announce a formal announcement, however we have recently started to gather more details about this device ahead of time.

The well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some new information regarding the phone's options for color, memory configurations and a few important hardware choices. While this is still very early information, it offers some clues about OnePlus 15T leaks strategy this time, as it hints at the brand seeking to be more flexible and sophisticated.

The leak informs we that OnePlus 15T may feature a large array in memory options. It is likely to have at least two models that have 12GB of RAM however, with 1TB or 256GB of storage. Furthermore the models should also have more expensive models that come with 16GB of RAM and the capacity of 256GB, 512GB as well as 1TB in storage. This is a different memory configuration than what we are accustomed to seeing on OnePlus's smaller smartphones.

The design seems to be moving towards a more lifestyle-based color scheme. There aren't any official details yet and the leaks of new color names OnePlus 15T battery 7500mAh offer clues. The calming Matcha, Healing White Chocolate along with Pure Cocoa sound like OnePlus intends to make this new smartphone a more minimalist, sophisticated design when as compared to the previous models.