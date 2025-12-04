OnePlus Ace 6T Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Massive 8,300mAh Battery

OnePlus has officially unveiled the Ace 6T in China, introducing the world to the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The device will arrive in international markets, including India, as the OnePlus 15R with nearly identical hardware. With this launch, OnePlus has not only refreshed its performance-centric lineup but has also delivered a key upgrade that even surpasses its own flagship, the OnePlus 15.

A Bigger Battery Than the OnePlus 15

The standout upgrade on the Ace 6T is its massive 8,300mAh battery pack—one of the largest ever included in a performance flagship. This is a remarkable jump from the 7,300mAh battery on the OnePlus 15. The company has used a high-density silicon-carbon anode setup to achieve this capacity while maintaining efficiency and size. With support for 100W fast wired charging, OnePlus claims the battery can reach 50 percent in just 23 minutes, making it ideal for heavy users and gamers who need fast top-ups.

First Phone to Debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

At its core, the Ace 6T is the first device to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, built on a cutting-edge 3nm process. The global version, the OnePlus 15R, will be the first model outside China to carry this new chip. The smartphone also includes a G2 network chip and a custom display processor to enhance connectivity and visuals. Buyers can configure the phone with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. According to OnePlus, internal testing shows an AnTuTu score of around 3.56 million, putting it just behind the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices.

Display and Gaming Features

The OnePlus Ace 6T is built for immersive visuals and responsive gameplay. It features a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a variable refresh rate that reaches up to 165Hz. The screen supports 10-bit colour, full DCI-P3 coverage, and peaks at 3,600 nits of brightness—one of the highest in the segment. Gamers will appreciate the 3200Hz touch sampling rate and the custom Lingxi touch chip, which together reduce input lag significantly. These display specifications are expected to be identical on the upcoming OnePlus 15R.

Camera and Other Hardware

On the back, the Ace 6T carries a dual-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit. For India, the OnePlus 15R may offer a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera instead.

Gaming remains a central focus, supported by a Glacier cooling system with a vapor chamber and multi-layered graphite design. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Android 16 with ColorOS 16, and IP66/68/69/69K protection. The phone comes in Phantom Green, Electric Purple, Flash Black, and a special Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka Limited Edition.

Pricing and India Launch

In China, pricing for the Ace 6T starts at 2,599 yuan (around ₹33,230) for the 12GB/256GB model, going up to 3,899 yuan (around ₹49,850) for the 16GB/1TB variant. While the India pricing for the OnePlus 15R remains under wraps, the device is confirmed to go on sale on December 17. For reference, the OnePlus 13R launched at ₹42,999.