OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Leaks Reveal Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 10,000mAh Battery & More

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, a high-end tablet featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive battery, and ample storage options. Recent leaks have revealed key details about its display, performance, and additional features.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Launch and Naming Variations

OnePlus' tablet naming conventions vary across regions, leading to some confusion. For instance, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available in Europe and the US, whereas in China, it is marketed as the OnePlus Pad Pro. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad introduced in December 2023 has no connection to the earlier OnePlus Pad released in the US and Europe.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Display, Performance, and Storage (Leaked)

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will boast a 13.2-inch LCD panel with a sharp 3.4K resolution. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found in the OnePlus 13 smartphone, reinforcing its flagship status.

The tablet is rumored to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. However, it is unclear whether OnePlus will include expandable storage, as previous models lacked a microSD card slot. In terms of cameras, the device is expected to feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro: Battery, Software, and Features

A sizable 10,000mAh+ battery is expected to power the tablet, with support for fast charging at either 67W or 80W. It will likely run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 in China, while the global variant may come with OxygenOS 15.

Given its premium specifications, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro may support stylus input and an optional keyboard folio, making it an ideal choice for productivity users. While OnePlus has not confirmed an official launch date, reports suggest the device could debut in the first half of the year alongside another Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered tablet.