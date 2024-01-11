OpenAI Launches GPT Store, Introduces ChatGPT New Subscription Tier

OpenAI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, has recently unveiled two major updates: the GPT Store and the ChatGPT Team subscription tier. These developments mark significant strides in the democratization of AI technology and the enhancement of collaborative tools for users.



In November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT captivated users worldwide with its human-like responses. As the chatbot became an integral part of daily interactions, the buzz around generative AI escalated. Towards the end of 2023, anticipation grew when news surfaced about the ChatGPT team planning to launch the GPT Store, allowing users to create and share their personalized versions of ChatGPT.

On Wednesday, OpenAI officially launched the GPT Store, catering to a diverse audience and eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can explore over 3 million custom ChatGPT versions shared by creators for others to use. A new subscription tier, ChatGPT Team, priced at USD 25 to USD 30 monthly per user, was also introduced, offering enhanced features for a secure and collaborative workspace.

ChatGPT Store Launch

The GPT Store allows users to discover and use popular GPTs, showcasing the vast creativity of the community. OpenAI plans to introduce a GPT builder revenue program in Q1, allowing developers to earn money based on user engagement with their custom GPTs. To share a GPT in the store, creators need to save their GPT for everyone and confirm their Builder Profile, ensuring accountability through human and automated reviews.

ChatGPT Team Subscription



OpenAI's ChatGPT Team subscription caters to smaller teams, providing them with an affordable and collaborative workspace. Priced between USD 25 and USD 30 per user monthly, this subscription offers access to GPT-4 with a larger 32,000-token context window, enabling longer and more intricate queries. The subscription includes elevated message caps, a secure workspace, and an admin console for seat management.

The ChatGPT Team subscription ensures data security, promising that user conversations won't be utilized for model training. Subscribers gain early access to new features, positioning them at the forefront of technological advancements. OpenAI aims to make advanced AI tools accessible to a broader audience, fostering innovation and collaboration.



OpenAI's commitment to transparency and user engagement is evident in the review system for GPTs in the store. By combining human and automated reviews, OpenAI ensures that GPTs adhere to established rules, maintaining ethical standards within the AI community.



In conclusion, OpenAI's GPT Store and ChatGPT Team subscription tier signify a significant leap forward in the realm of AI accessibility and collaboration. These innovations pave the way for a more inclusive and dynamic AI landscape, where users can not only engage with advanced AI models but also contribute to and benefit from the broader AI community.