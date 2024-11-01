OpenAI's ChatGPT Search: A New Competitor to Google for Paid Users

OpenAI has officially rolled out ChatGPT Search, marking its first real-time search feature for ChatGPT and creating a new competitor for Google in the search landscape. Following prototype versions like SearchGPT, this new feature is designed to provide quick, accurate answers for users by pulling in real-time information directly from the web. Available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, the feature will gradually be accessible to Free users over the next few months.

ChatGPT Search offers fast responses, complete with links to reliable sources, enabling users to access up-to-date information without needing a separate search engine. According to OpenAI, the feature merges the strengths of a natural language interface with the advantage of real-time data, covering areas such as sports scores, news, and stock market updates. ChatGPT decides when to conduct a web search based on user queries, though users can manually enable search by clicking on the web search icon.

What is ChatGPT Search?

ChatGPT Search leverages an enhanced version of OpenAI's GPT-4 model, equipped to provide real-time information like live sports updates, news, stock prices, and more, while also delivering relevant links to credible sources. This update allows users to ask follow-up questions to refine their searches and offers information that goes beyond ChatGPT's previous knowledge cutoff dates, which previously limited the model's responses to data from 2021-2023.

An OpenAI spokesperson, Niko Felix, confirmed that OpenAI will continue to update its training data to ensure users can access the latest developments, though live search will remain distinct from core model training. This new feature is built on an optimized version of the GPT-4o model, further improved using synthetic data generation techniques, including output distillation from OpenAI's o1-preview.

ChatGPT Search integrates data from third-party search engines and partnered content providers to provide users with reliable answers, with sources cited either within the text or in a sidebar. For instance, a query on weekend events in San Francisco might pull information from local news sources, while a follow-up question about dining options would provide a curated list of popular restaurants. For election-related information, ChatGPT Search will source updates from trusted outlets like the Associated Press and Reuters, adding a level of credibility to the responses.

OpenAI plans to expand the feature's capabilities to cover more specialized topics like shopping and travel, utilizing its o1 "reasoning" models to offer more in-depth and personalized research. Additionally, OpenAI intends to integrate ChatGPT Search with its Advanced Voice Mode, eventually making it accessible to users who aren't logged in, thereby expanding its availability across platforms.