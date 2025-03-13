Oppo F29 Price in India Leaks Before March 20 Launch

Oppo is set to introduce its latest smartphone, the F29, in India on March 20. Leaks suggest that the device will be priced between ₹22,000 and ₹28,000, positioning it as a strong competitor in the mid-range segment.

Oppo F29: Expected Price and Features

India’s mid-range smartphone market is buzzing with new launches, and Oppo is the latest to join the race with the F29. Competing with the likes of the Nothing Phone 3a series and iQOO Neo 10R, the Oppo F29 is expected to bring durability and performance improvements over its predecessor, the Oppo F27 series.

While Oppo has yet to confirm the official price, reports indicate that it could be available between ₹22,000 and ₹28,000. The device is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth visual experience. Powering the phone could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, ensuring reliable performance.

One of the key highlights of the Oppo F29 is its robust build quality. It is said to come with a 360-degree Armour Body and an aluminum alloy frame for enhanced durability. The device has reportedly passed over 14 military-grade durability tests and holds IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance, verified by SGS India.

Despite its sturdy construction, the phone remains lightweight at around 180 grams and has a slim 7.55mm profile. It is expected to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Additionally, Oppo has hinted at a 300% network enhancement, which could improve connectivity in areas with weak signals.

On the camera front, the F29 is likely to feature a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front camera is expected. The phone may be available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

With a focus on durability, performance, and battery life, the Oppo F29 could be a strong contender in the under-₹30,000 segment when it launches on March 20.