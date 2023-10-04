Paytm announces Free Cancellation for Train Tickets, including Tatkal Tickets - Details

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced the lowest premium on Free Cancellation for train tickets booked through the Paytm app. The premium at which the Free Cancellation is offered is the lowest, with as low as ₹15. The new money-saving feature is expected to ease user experience and add convenience to their travel booking journey with Paytm.



Users can now cancel their train ticket six hours before their departure or chart preparation, whichever is earlier, hassle-free and also get an instant full refund on their source account without having to state the reason for the cancellation. The most important thing is that users don’t have to wait for days to receive their refund. The feature is available for all types of train ticket bookings, including Tatkal tickets.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “As pioneers of mobile payments and QR technology in the country, we continue to bring the best user experience for travel bookings through the Paytm app. This feature also ensures that users are stress-free while cancelling train tickets in case of emergencies and avail instant refund.”

On train ticket bookings, users can book tickets on UPI with zero payment gateway fees. Moreover, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app, which enables them to travel at ease and stress-free. Paytm is the authorised partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and has empowered its users with a seamless and superfast train ticket booking experience. It has made ticket booking easy and secure, providing the flexibility of payment modes with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, net banking, debit cards, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now Pay Later facility) and credit cards. The company is the preferred online platform for travel bookings and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent.



