Live
- Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr
- Suspense continues over the Congress’ RS candidate in Rajasthan
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
Just In
Paytm E-commerce, renamed as Pai Platforms, acquires ONDC seller firm Bitsila
Paytm E-commerce changed its name to Pai Platforms and bought an ONDC seller company called Bitsila. Elevation Capital is the company's biggest shareholder. It also has the support of Softbank, eBay, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm.
By acquiring Bitsila, an ONDC seller platform, and rebranding itself as Pai Platforms, Paytm E-commerce has increased its market share in the online retail industry. Sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that the organization submitted its name change application approximately three months prior and received Registrar of Companies approval on February 8.
"As of the date indicated on this certificate, the organization's name has been modified from Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited to Pai Platforms Private Limited. The organization was initially established under the designation Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited," as stated in a notification issued by the Registrar of Companies on February 8.
Elevation Capital is the majority shareholder in Paytm E-commerce. It is also backed by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, Softbank, and eBay.
PAYTM-ONDC:
According to sources, the company has now acquired Innobits Solutions Private Limited (Bitsila), which was founded in 2020 and provides an ONDC seller platform with full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capabilities.
"Pai Platforms is a leading buyer platform on the ONDC network and Bitsila acquisition will further bolster its commerce play," a person familiar with the matter said.
Bitsila, which was launched in 2020, is one of the top three seller platforms on ONDC. It supports well-known brands such as McDonald's and BigBasket on ONDC.
"Bitsila's full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capabilities have fuelled its growth, enabling it to manage over 600 million product categories across 10,000 stores in more than 30 cities. The platform serves a variety of industries, including grocery, food and beverages, fashion, beauty, personal care (BPC), and home decor," the source said.