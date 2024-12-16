Paytm Spreads Christmas Cheer with Discounts on Travel Bookings

Furthermore, Bus travellers can enjoy a 12% discount of up to ₹300 per booking by applying the promo code “BUSHOME.” First-time train ticket users can take advantage of Paytm’s ‘Free Cancellation’ service, which offers 100% fare refund at a nominal fee of ₹49 for non-AC bookings and ₹99 for AC bookings. For flight travellers, Paytm is offering a 12% discount of up to ₹1,000 on both domestic and international bookings with the promo code “FLYHOME.” These exclusive offers are available to all users, making holiday travel more affordable this Christmas and New Year.‘

How to Avail the ‘Home for the Holidays’ Offer:

Visit Paytm Travel’s Social Media Channels: Look for the campaign link shared across Paytm Travel's social media platforms. Click on the Link: Follow the link to the campaign microsite. Fill in Your Details: Complete the required information on the microsite and submit the form. Receive Your Offer: After submitting your details, you’ll receive an email with all the offer details, including the promo codes to use.

With this initiative, Paytm aims to inspire people to gift themselves the joy of a special trip this festive season, while helping families reunite or enjoy holiday getaways without the burden of travel costs.

Paytm spokesperson stated, “With our 'Home for the Holidays' campaign, we aim to make travel more accessible and affordable, enabling people to reunite with their loved ones during the festive season. With exclusive travel discounts, we hope to inspire users to create cherished memories and gift themselves the joy of a meaningful holiday this Christmas and New Years.”

Paytm has partnered with leading banks, including State Bank of India (@ptsbi), HDFC Bank (@pthdfc), Axis Bank (@ptaxis), and Yes Bank (@ptyes), to power seamless and secure UPI payments.

The platform allows users to link their bank accounts and create UPI IDs for seamless transactions, including self-account transfers, peer-to-peer payments, online and offline purchases, and account balance checks within the app. Features like UPI Lite for small-value transactions, download UPI statement for all UPI transactions done on the Paytm app, RuPay Credit Card linking for UPI, and UPI Lite auto-pay service further enhance the payment experience. Additionally, Paytm also supports international UPI payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.