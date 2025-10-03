Perplexity’s AI Browser Comet Goes Free for All Users: How It Stacks Up Against Google Chrome

In a significant move that could reshape the competitive AI browser landscape, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that the company’s AI-powered browser, Comet, is now free for all users. Previously available only to Perplexity Max subscribers, Comet had quickly amassed a waitlist running into millions since its July debut.

With this rollout, anyone can download and access the Comet Assistant, a built-in AI tool capable of performing a range of tasks. From managing multiple tabs to helping with online shopping, drafting emails, and searching for travel tickets, the Comet Assistant is designed to make everyday browsing more intelligent and conversational.

On social media platform X, Srinivas confirmed the broader release, noting that “now all users will get access to Comet, including those on the free plan.” He also revealed that the company is preparing to launch a mobile version of the browser, further expanding its reach.





Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)! https://t.co/AWYnhTo4oQ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 2, 2025





The company claims that users who tested Comet engaged much more actively, submitting 6 to 18 times more queries compared to traditional Perplexity interactions. This underlines the growing demand for AI-driven browsing experiences that go beyond conventional search engines.

The timing of this launch is noteworthy, as Google has already integrated its Gemini AI into Chrome, intensifying the battle to redefine how users interact with the web. Earlier this year, Perplexity had even made headlines with a bold $34.5 billion bid to acquire Chrome, signaling its ambition to challenge industry giants.

Introducing Comet Plus

Alongside the free launch, Perplexity has also introduced Comet Plus, a $5 monthly subscription aimed at bridging the ongoing debate over AI’s use of online content for training. With Comet Plus, AI assistants gain access to premium journalism while ensuring publishers are compensated.

At launch, Perplexity confirmed partnerships with leading media organizations including CNN and The Washington Post. Importantly, existing Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers will receive Comet Plus at no additional cost, reinforcing the company’s strategy to create value for its paid tiers while keeping the core AI experience accessible.

The Bigger Picture

The expansion of Comet comes amid a broader race among AI firms to redefine browsing. OpenAI unveiled its browser tool “Operator” earlier this year, while Anthropic followed in August with its own browser-based assistant. Each company is vying to establish itself as the go-to AI interface for daily online activity.

By making Comet free and introducing Comet Plus, Perplexity is positioning itself as both user-friendly and publisher-friendly—a balance that could prove vital as debates around data usage, content rights, and AI monetization continue to dominate the industry.

For now, the launch signals a major step for Perplexity in its quest to become a household name in AI-powered browsing, while raising the question: can Comet truly rival Chrome in redefining the future of the web?