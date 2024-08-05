Price Drop for iPhone 15 in India Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch

As the anticipated launch date for the iPhone 16 approaches, the prices of the iPhone 15 series have seen a substantial drop in India. Though Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date for its 2024 iPhones, it is widely speculated that the iPhone 16 will debut on September 10. Currently, the iPhone 15 models are available at their lowest prices on Vijay Sales, making it an ideal time for consumers to grab these devices at a discount.



iPhone 15 Discount Details

The 128GB model of the iPhone 15 is now listed at Vijay Sales for Rs 69,690, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. This flat discount of Rs 10,210 is offered without any conditions. Additionally, there is a Rs 4,000 discount available for purchases made with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit cards, reducing the price further to Rs 65,690.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus, initially priced at Rs 89,900, is now available for Rs 77,190. This represents a discount of Rs 12,710. The same bank card offers apply, bringing the effective price down to Rs 73,190.



Choosing Between iPhone 15 and 15 Plus



For buyers deciding between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, the key differences lie in battery life and screen size. The Plus model offers a longer battery life and a larger screen, making it an excellent choice for users who prioritize these features. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 still delivers superior camera performance and overall improvements compared to previous generations.



iPhone 15 Pro Discount



For those willing to spend more on advanced features, the iPhone 15 Pro offers a compact display, enhanced performance, and advanced camera capabilities similar to the Pro Max model. The 256GB model of the iPhone 15 Pro is now priced at Rs 1,23,490, down from its launch price of Rs 1,34,900. A further Rs 3,000 discount is available for ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders, making it an attractive deal for high-end smartphone seekers.



With the significant price reductions on the iPhone 15 series, now is an excellent time for potential buyers in India to upgrade their devices. Whether opting for the standard model, the Plus, or the Pro, consumers can take advantage of these deals ahead of the iPhone 16's expected launch.