Privacy Fears Rise as Two in Three Indians Report Ads Triggered by Private Conversations

Concerns over digital privacy are intensifying in India after a new survey revealed that nearly two out of three smartphone users believe their private conversations are influencing the advertisements they see online.

The findings come at a time when global tech companies are under increasing scrutiny for how they collect and use personal data. Google recently agreed to pay a $68 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over allegations that its voice assistant eavesdropped on users and shared private conversations with advertisers. The case has further fuelled public suspicion that everyday devices may be listening more closely than users realise.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, 67 percent of Indian respondents said they had noticed ads related to things they had only discussed verbally. This marks a sharp jump from 53 percent four years ago, indicating that more users feel their privacy may be compromised.

Many participants described a familiar experience: talking about a product or service over the phone, only to see eerily relevant ads pop up shortly afterward on apps and websites. Often referred to as “digital eavesdropping,” this pattern has left users questioning how much access apps truly have to their personal lives.

One major reason may be the wide permissions granted to mobile applications. The survey found that 82 percent of users have allowed microphone access to apps such as social media platforms, video calling tools, and recording services — up from 71 percent over the past four years. More concerningly, 12 percent admitted they had given microphone access to all apps on their phones.

Contact list sharing is even more widespread. The report shows that 89 percent of Indian smartphone users have granted WhatsApp access to their contacts, while 54 percent have done the same for Facebook and Instagram. Around 49 percent have shared contacts with Truecaller, and 46 percent have given access to Google apps and digital payment platforms like PhonePe and Paytm. Such permissions can expose not only users but also people in their contact lists who never gave consent.

The issue extends beyond voice conversations. As many as 76 percent of respondents said they received ads after discussing products through text messages on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. Nearly one-third said this happens regularly.

While Meta maintains that private calls and messages are not used for ad targeting, recent additions such as sponsored content in WhatsApp Status and Channels have raised doubts about subtle behavioural tracking.

Legal and regulatory actions are mounting worldwide. In India, the Competition Commission of India fined Meta Rs 213.14 crore in 2024 for anti-competitive practices linked to WhatsApp’s privacy policy. The company was also directed to stop sharing WhatsApp data with its other businesses for advertising purposes for five years.

To strengthen safeguards, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, require platforms to be more transparent about what data they collect and whom they share it with. Experts say stricter enforcement and clearer disclosures are essential to restore user trust.

As smartphones become deeply embedded in daily life, users are demanding one simple assurance: that their private conversations truly remain private.