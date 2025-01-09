Live
PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: New Magical Powers and Features to Explore!
Discover the exciting PUBG Mobile 3.6 update! Explore Sacred Quartet mode, new elemental powers, and more. Download now for an action-packed experience!
The new 3.6 update for PUBG Mobile is here, bringing a lot of exciting changes to the game! Players can now explore a mystical new mode called "Sacred Quartet," filled with magical powers and new gameplay features.
This update also introduces new elemental abilities that make the game even more thrilling. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, there’s plenty of action to dive into.
Here's everything you need to know about how to download and what’s new in the latest version.
How to Download:
1. Download it from the official website.
2. Get it from Google Play Store or the App Store.
How to Install:
1. Click the link to download the game.
2. Allow your device to install from other sources (if needed).
3. After installing, download extra files for smooth play.
What's New in Version 3.6:
- Sacred Quartet Mode: Discover a new magical place called the Four Guardians Sect with special powers.
New Powers:
- Flaming Phoenix: Shoot fireballs and move fast.
- Aqua Dragon: Use water to protect yourself.
- Whirlwind Tiger: Move quickly with wind and use a shield.
- Naturespirit Deer: A spirit deer helps you find enemies and teleport.