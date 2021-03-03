PUBG: New State may come to India, Official Hindi Website seen in Game Code

PUBG: New State, the next-gen successor to PUBG Mobile, was recently announced and promised a whole arsenal of new weapons and new maps. However, there was no information on whether it would ever be launched in India at the announcement time. Given that PUBG Mobile India hasn't seen the light of day here yet, it's not entirely surprising.

PUBG fans were certainly disappointed, but it seems there could still be hope. According to an Instagram post from gaming blog GemWire, the source code for the PUBG: New State microsite has "Hindi upload provision.

"Recently, with no pre-registration available for India, China and Vietnam, there was certain uncertainty of whether the game would be available in India. Inspecting the website files shows us that there is a transcript file for Hindi hidden. The support for the Hindi language, which is predominantly spoken in India, suggests that it might make its way to India sooner or later [sic]," the GemWire post claims.









Ideally, this points to the fact that while no announcements have been made yet, Krafton (the publishers of PUBG in India) has plans to launch PUBG: New State here.



According to a report by IGN, the Hindi site also has a Hindi translation of the full script of the content, indicating that the version is ready for release as soon as an official decision is made on the game's launch in India. . However, for now, the Hindi website and its content have been internally disabled. The reasons for this are likely related to PUBG Mobile's current problems with the Indian government that started in 2020 when the game was banned.

PUBG: New State is a completely different game compared to PUBG Mobile, but it remains to be seen if it gets clearance from the ministry. And given how things have gone for Krafton and PUBG Mobile in India, you may be waiting a while.