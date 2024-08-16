Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best Gadgets to Gift Your Siblings

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the quest for the perfect gift to express your love and care for your sibling begins. This festival not only celebrates the bond between siblings but also gives an opportunity to show your appreciation for them. This year, consider gifting tech gadgets that add convenience and comfort to their lives. Remember, it's not just about the gift but contributing positively to your sibling's lifestyle.

PrimaDonna Elite Experience:

Is your sibling an ardent coffee lover? This Rakhi, surprise them with the state-of-the-art Orient Electric Prima Donna Elite Experience coffee machine. This sleek and advanced coffee machine offers a luxurious coffee experience that your mom deserves. With its customizable menu, your mom can choose from a variety of coffee options, including cappuccino, latte, and espresso, with just a touch of a button. The machine's high-quality ceramic grinders ensure that every cup of coffee is brewed to perfection, with rich aroma and flavors. The touch screen display and automatic cleaning function make it easy for your mom to use and maintain the machine. Gifting the Orient Electric Prima Donna Elite Experience coffee machine will make your mom feel special and pampered on this Mother's Day, every day. It is available at the price of INR: 2,49,990

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener

If your sister is always on the go, gift her the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener for sleek, straight hair in minutes—no extreme heat, just effortless style

Fuelled by the desire to improve everyday technology, Dyson recently launched the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener – wet to dry straightening with air. No hot plates. No heat damage. Engineered for multiple hair types, stylers can achieve a natural straight style, with body and movement, whilst maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair. The hair tress is contained by two arms, from which a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air is forced downwards and into the hair, both simultaneously drying and straight styling, with one machine.

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener has ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes, and a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style. The ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results. Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹45,900.

Orient Electric ChefSpecial Nutri Blender

This Raksha Bandhan, show your sister how much you care with the Orient Electric ChefSpecial Nutri Blender. Perfect for her busy schedule and passion for healthy cooking, this blender makes whipping up nutritious smoothies and juices a breeze. Its powerful 400W motor and sharp stainless-steel blades ensure quick, nutrient-rich results every time. Featuring two unbreakable polycarbonate jars for easy monitoring and control, along with practical additions like a 1.2-meter cord, sprinkler cap, and storage lid, it combines convenience with style. Available in Blue and Grey, its sleek design fits beautifully in any kitchen.

At INR 3,990, this gift isn’t just an appliance—it’s a way to support her health and make her kitchen moments special. Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a thoughtful present that blends efficiency with care.

TECNO CAMON 30

Tecno Camon 30 - Price in India (August ...Ready to elevate your sibling’s photography game? THINK CAMON! The TECNO CAMON 30 5G isn't just a smartphone; it's your creative sidekick. Snap jaw-dropping pics with a 100MP OIS camera and kiss blurry selfies goodbye with its 50MP AF front camera. Packed with up to 24GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, it’s a powerhouse that laughs in the face of lag. Plus, with its luxe marble finish and cool side-axis design, it’s as stylish as it is smart.



Dive into the CAMON 30 revolution and capture the world in all its glory at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

Lily

Lily is a lightweight and stylish smartwatch from Garmin that is specifically designed for women, featuring a sleek 34 mm case and a distinctive patterned lens. This cutting-edge watch offers a vibrant touchscreen display that's accessible with a simple tap or wrist twist. Choose from a range of classic and sporty designs with options for metal, leather, and silicone bands. Track the body's energy levels, heart rate, and stress with alerts for abnormal heart rates and relaxation reminders. The Garmin Connect app enhances functionality by allowing the users to monitor their menstrual cycle, log fluid intake, set hydration goals, and track their progress. The Garmin Lily is priced at INR 27,990/ in India and is an apt gift where style meets functionality.

