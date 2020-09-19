Realme 7: Fast charging, good overall performance

New Delhi: In a bid to make further inroads into the mid-segment market share in India, Realme has left no stone unturned to date. With the recent launch of its 7 series smartphones, the company has brought some more competition in the hot-selling segment.

The young sibling Realme 7 comes in two variants -- 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 16,999 -- available in beautiful mirror design in Mist White and Mist Blue colours.



We reviewed (8GB+128GB) Mist White variant for a few days. Let's see how it fares. The Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. It also houses a quad-camera set-up at the rear side.



The smartphone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support -- which fully charged the device in about an hour. The handset is equipped with three-card slots -- two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).



The reason why Realme 7 can be the right choice for the mid-segment users is that it offers a massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 14,999 while POCO X2 which costs 15,999 house a 4,500mAh battery and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which comes with 5,020mAh battery is available at a starting price of Rs 16,499.



Not just battery, when it comes to design and outlook, this Realme smartphone has a unique and premium look. The device has a rectangular quad-camera setup along with LED flash at the rear top left corner.



It features an advanced 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens and f/2.3 aperture with the 119-degree field of view for capturing images, 2MP B&W Portrait lens and 2MP Macro lens that helped take close-up pictures.



When it comes to images, the device produced good and detailed images. However, the shots captured in the low-light conditions in normal settings were nowhere outstanding when compared to other smartphones in the similar price range. The videos recorded during the daytime were good and just about normal in low light conditions.



Realme 7 houses the power button with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a dedicated space for SIM-tray on the right side, while the volume keys are on the left side. At the bottom, the smartphone has a USB Type-C charging port, speaker along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.



Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Supe 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate 1080x2400 pixels resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.



On the front, the device houses a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor, which is placed at the top left corner of the screen. While taking pictures from the front camera, the selfies came out well but weren't sharp enough.



The overall camera experience was decent. Another USP is the latest MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Gaming Processor, which is exclusively designed to be the core of smartphone gaming experience. The smartphone housing Realme's own UI runs Android 10. The device worked smoothly and didn't lag during regular usage.



The device lasted for over a day on a single charge and took around only one hour to get 100 per cent battery. Users can play heavy games in HD settings without any glitch. We played Asphalt 9: Legends and Call of Duty Mobile and the overall performance was good.



Conclusion: The mid-segment Realme 7 has many premium features. With the massive battery and stunning design, it suits both the young and the adults.

