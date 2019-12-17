Realme Buds Air First Impressions: Truly Wireless Earbuds

Realme is one of the biggest smartphone makers in India, based on its vast portfolio of products. And now, Realme has announced Realme Buds Air the company's first truly wireless earbuds.

The Realme Buds Air was announced at a launch event in New Delhi along with Realme X2 Pro smartphone. The launch comes weeks after the earbuds were teased.

Realme Buds Air Price Details

The Buds Air is all set to compete with the Apple AirPods and will start retail at Rs 3,999 in the country. The Realme Buds Air will be Flipkart exclusives and will go on sale on December 23 at 12 noon.

Realme Buds Air Specifications

The company claims that the all-new Realme Buds Air offers a "truly wireless experience that is free from the shackles of cables, giving you true music freedom." It comes with a custom R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 that "enables an instant and stable connection between the earbuds and the phone, better battery performance, and accessible smart controls."

It also sports a real-time dual-channel transmission, which the company says helps it enhance the music experience by operating each of the earbuds independently. There is a dedicated Gaming Mode that reduces latency by up to 51 per cent for gaming and video playback.

It also brings a wireless charging case that can be charged using a Type-C charging cable and offers up to17 hours of charge. Other features include touch-based controls and support for Google Assistant.