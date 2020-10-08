Realme Festive Days from October 16 to 21; Check discounts on Realme products

Realme has announced its first Festive Days sale that will start on October 16 and will last till October 21, 2020. During the sale, customers can take advantage of discount offers on Realme C11, C12, C15, Realme 6, X3, X3 SuperZoom and other Realme AIoT Products including a variety of audio accessories, portable devices, and realme Smart TV. These offers will be valid only online at Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Realme C11 will be sold at a discount of Rs. 500, which reduces its cost to Rs. 6999, while Realme C15 and Realme 6 will be available at Rs flat. 1,000 discount.

Premium phones such as Realme X3 and realme X3 SuperZoom will be available at a discount of Rs. 3,000 and the 5G-enabled Realme X50 Pro will get a discount of Rs. 5000.

During the upcoming holiday sale, Realme Buds Air Neo along with Realme Buds Q, Realme Smart Band and realme Watch will be available at their lowest prices. The company is also offering discounts on Buds 3.0, 18W 10000mAh power bank, 30W 10000mAh power bank and Smart TV (32-inch and 43-inch) for the first time.

In addition to discounts, customers can also take advantage of special banking offers on Flipkart and Amazon, along with a 6-month free EMI on select products on Flipkart. There will be a 10 percent discount on SBI, Yono, and Flipkart.com credit and debit cards; 10% instant discount on HDC and EMI credit and debit cards at Amazon.in on select products.