Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes: Deets Inside

Garena Free Fire Max has announced a new set of redeemable codes for May 27. Players can use these codes to get free in-game items like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other cool rewards.

These codes are only active for a short time and have a limited number of uses, so it's best to use them quickly.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes (May 27):

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

How to Redeem the Codes:

Visit the official Free Fire redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.)

Enter one of the redeem codes above

Click on Confirm

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox