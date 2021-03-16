Redmi Note 10 goes on sale in India today

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India earlier this month. Redmi Note 10, the most affordable phone in the series, will be available to buy for the first time today. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale on March 17 and 18.

Redmi Note 10 is scheduled to go on sale today at 12 pm via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and Studio stores. It starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Redmi Note 10 also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at ₹ 13,999. However, Amazon's teaser page lists the 4GB + 64GB variant coming soon. Color options for the Redmi Note 10 include Frost White, Aqua Green, and Shadow Black.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass protection on the top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 processor, making it the first to ship this chipset in India. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging.

It has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel punch-hole camera. Redmi Note 10 runs MIUI 12 based on Android 12 out of the box on the software front. More features on the Redmi Note 10 include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.