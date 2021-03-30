Redmi Note 10 goes on sale today via Amazon, Mi.com: Know price and specifications

Redmi Note 10 went on sale in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone is the cheapest offering in the Redmi Note 10 series and went on sale earlier this month. The phone got launched on March 4 alongside Redmi Note 10 Pro and the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The smartphone comes equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. It packs a large 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging support, and comes in two storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 price and availability

Redmi Note 10 got launched for Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will come in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options through Amazon and Mi.com. It should also be available in Mi Home stores and offline retailers.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It has a 6.43-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) that offers a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits and 100 percent coverage DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Redmi Note 10 is powered by the eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Redmi Note 10 includes a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. It measures 160.46x74.5x8.3 mm and weighs 178.8 grams.