Redmi Note 10 Series to Launch Today at 12 pm IST: Watch it live 

The long-awaited Redmi Note 10 series will make its world debut today in India. The series is expected to bring three models: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The event will begin today at 12 pm IST. The smartphone series is likely to come with a punch-hole AMOLED display and a 108 MP quad-camera setup. In addition to this, the smartphone series will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Redmi Note 10 Series Launch: How to Watch Live Streaming

The Redmi Note series launch event will start at 12 pm IST. You can watch the live broadcast on Xiaomi's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook page.

















The first-ever 120Hz AMOLED display on #RedmiNote10Series, all you need to help challenge your boundaries.



Find out everything at 20:00 (GMT+8) on March 4th #RedmiNote10Series global launch event. pic.twitter.com/qipjivOL19 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 3, 2021

Expected Redmi Note 10 Specifications

According to a previous report, the Redmi Note 10 is likely to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 678 chipset. The main camera on the mobile back is expected to bring a 48 MP sensor, which an ultra-wide lens will support and a 5 MP macro lens. The report has also suggested that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will carry a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33 W fast charging.

The smartphone is likely to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Expected Specifications

An insider, Xiamiui, revealed on Twitter that the Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and have a 64MP quad-camera setup. It can come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.









Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Expected Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. It could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and a 108MP quad camera setup. It is likely equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.