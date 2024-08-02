Redmi Pad Pro 5G First Sale: Availability, Features, Price and Offers

The much-anticipated Redmi Pad Pro 5G, launched last week, is now available for purchase. As Xiaomi's first tablet to feature 5G connectivity, it marks a significant milestone for the brand. Additionally, the Wi-Fi-only variant, the Redmi Pad Pro, is also hitting the market today. Alongside these tablets, Xiaomi is releasing several accessories, including the Redmi Pad Pro keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen, and Redmi Pad Pro Cover. Here’s a comprehensive look at the pricing, availability, and features of these new products.



Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Pad Pro is available in two variants: Wi-Fi connectivity and 5G+Wi-Fi connectivity. The Wi-Fi-only model is priced at Rs 21,999. For those seeking 5G capabilities, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G comes in two versions: the 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB+256GB model at Rs 26,999. The sale begins today at 12 PM, with availability across Xiaomi’s official website, retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Colour options for the 5G model include Graphite Grey and Quick Silver, while the Wi-Fi variant is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue.

In addition to the tablet, Xiaomi is offering several attractive bank discounts. Buyers using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount on their purchase, making these new devices even more enticing.



Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Accessories and Bundle Offers

The Redmi Pad Pro keyboard, cover, and Smart Pen are also going on sale today from 12 PM. The Smart Pen is priced at Rs 3,999, while the keyboard is available for the same price. The cover is the most affordable accessory at Rs 1,499. Xiaomi has also introduced several bundle offers to provide better value for money. For instance, the Redmi Pad Pro paired with the Redmi Pad Pro Cover starts at Rs 21,498. If you opt for the Smart Pen bundle, it will cost Rs 25,497. The complete bundle, including the keyboard and Smart Pen, is available at a starting price of Rs 27,997.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G boasts a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience. It features 600 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, ensuring eye comfort during extended use. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, adding durability.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1.5TB. The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, suitable for casual photography and video calls. For an immersive audio experience, the tablet is equipped with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos.



The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, providing a seamless and user-friendly interface. Connectivity options are robust, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. The standout feature is undoubtedly the 5G support, enhancing internet speed and connectivity. Powering the device is a substantial 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support, which Xiaomi claims can deliver up to 12 hours of video playback.



Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Enhanced Software and Accessories Integration

Xiaomi has also focused on enhancing the software experience. The new HyperOS brings features like Shared Clipboard, Network Sync, and phone mirroring, similar to Apple’s ecosystem, making interconnectivity between Redmi devices stronger. The tablet supports the Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen, which offers 4096-level pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, catering to professionals and creatives.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G and its Wi-Fi-only counterpart, along with the newly launched accessories, offer a compelling package for consumers. With competitive pricing, advanced features, and attractive bundle offers, these new devices are poised to make a significant impact in the tablet market. Whether for work, study, or entertainment, the Redmi Pad Pro series provides robust performance and versatility, making it a valuable addition to the Xiaomi lineup.