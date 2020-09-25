Jio users get in-flight connectivity packs starting at Rs 499

Jio launched in-flight connectivity packs beginning at Rs. 499 to offer high-speed data access and voice calling and SMS message facility for inflight communications. In the new series, three different in-flight connectivity packs are applicable only on 22 partner airlines and are offered for both Jio prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Besides, the latest in-flight connectivity packs, Jio has revised the Rs. 1,101, and Rs. 1,201 international roaming packs and launched the Rs. 1,102, and Rs. 1,202 global roaming value packs with Wi-Fi calling support.

Earlier this week at the time of Jio Postpaid Plus plans to launch, Jio highlighted in-flight connectivity support for its subscribers. The telecom operator has now shown through a listing on its site that the in-flight connectivity will be offered through the new packs.



The Jio's in-flight connectivity packs are offered at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999 denominations and all have one-day validity. The Rs. 499 pack offers 250MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls, and 100 SMS messages. Though, the Rs. 699 pack gives 500MB data and the Rs. 999 pack offers 1GB data — along with 100 minutes of voice calling and 100 SMS.



Jio will not allow incoming calls on the in-flight connectivity packs; however, incoming SMS messages are allowed for free. Further, the telco has joined hands with 22 airlines to give a wide-enough coverage for its new packs.



The airlines partnered with the Jio in-flight connectivity packs contain Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, and Turkish Airlines that offer data and SMS message access on their flights. Yet, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, Kuwait Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, SWISS, Uzbekistan Airways, and Virgin Atlantic that are supporting for all bundled services of the in-flight connectivity packs.



Along with the in-flight connectivity packs, Jio revised the Rs. 1,101, and Rs. 1,201 international roaming packs with an IR usage of Rs. 933.05, and Rs. 1,017.80, correspondingly. The Rs. 1,101 pack previously offered an IR usage of Rs. 1,211, while the Rs. 1,201 pack offered an IR usage of Rs. 1,321. International roaming packs, validity remains unchanged and is 28 days.



Jio also brings the Rs. 1,102, and Rs. 1,202 international roaming value packs with Wi-Fi calling with a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 1,102 pack is available in more than 100 countries, while the Rs. 1,202 pack is offered for cellular connectivity in 170 countries. Incoming calls over Wi-Fi on both packs are available at Rs. 1. You can also make voice calls to the country through Wi-Fi at a charge of Rs. 1 per minute.

