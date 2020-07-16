Reliance Launches Jio Glass: Know Specifications, Price and Availability

During the 43rd Reliance, AGM Reliance Jio unveiled their latest innovation - Jio Glass. Jio Glass is hyped as a mixed reality headset, Jio glass can be connected with the phone to support you make video calls, and host meetings in a 3D holographic background. Jio Glass, designed by Jio Platforms' Tesseract subsidiary, is at present compatible with 25 mixed reality applications.

Jio Glass is at the most significant advancements of technology that offers best-in-class Mixed Reality services. Reliance Jio claims, the product is designed to provide users with a significant immersive experience.

What is Jio Glass

"Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a significant immersive experience," says Reliance Industries Limited, President, Kiran Thomas. "With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History," he further added.

Through Jio Developers program, any app developer can develop, launch and monetize their apps. Developers who wish to partner with Jio can visit https://t.co/lhopVkmh9T for details: Akash Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio #JioDigitalLife — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

Jio Glass Specifications

Jio Glass weighs only 75 grams, it has an inbuilt sound system and can be easily connected to all phones, Reliance said. The device is compatible with 25 apps across genres like entertainment, learning, gaming, shopping and productivity. After you pair the Jio Glass with your smartphones, the normal looking glass amplifies compatible apps into the 3D augmented world. Jio Glass allows users to make calls easily via voice commands like "Hello Jio, please call ABC."

In the demo, Kiran Thomas said, "Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha." After which the Jio Glass called Aakash and Isha Ambani. Isha joined in making use of a 2D video call interface, while Aakash was shown as a 3D avatar. The demo displayed how the device will make performing meetings easy and interactive.

Jio Glass Price and Availability

While Reliance did not reveal the pricing and the availability details at the launch, Jio Glass is expected to cost around Rs14000. The device will be soon available for both personal and businesses use in India, will begin shipping from next month in August.