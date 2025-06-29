Resident Evil 9 ditches Leon for fear-first storyline with new hero grace ashcroft

Capcom has finally unveiled Resident Evil Requiem—widely referred to as Resident Evil 9—and fans were hit with a shocking revelation: Leon S. Kennedy won’t be making a return, at least not as a playable character.



In a livestream event on Thursday, Capcom showcased its upcoming titles, with Requiem stealing the spotlight. Developers revealed the game will center around a brand-new character, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, allowing players to experience what they call “addictive fear” through her eyes. The intention? To rekindle the true spirit of survival horror.

According to the developers, Leon was initially in the running as the game’s lead. However, the team decided that his action-hero persona doesn’t align with their horror-driven vision. “No one wants to see Leon jump at a loud noise,” they joked—implying that his cool, composed nature clashed with the tone of vulnerability they’re aiming to create.

The shift echoes Resident Evil 7, where Capcom introduced Ethan Winters, a civilian caught in a nightmare, bringing terror back to the forefront. Leon's absence, while surprising, could make room for a potential late-game cameo, much like Chris Redfield’s brief appearance in RE7 before taking center stage in Resident Evil Village.

Set 30 years after the Raccoon City missile strike depicted in Resident Evil 2, Requiem will revisit the ruins of the iconic city. It will be an offline, single-player-only title, emphasizing narrative depth and solo immersion.

Following the announcement, Capcom’s official Resident Evil Portal crashed due to overwhelming fan traffic—a clear sign that, Leon or not, players are eager to step back into the nightmare.

Resident Evil Requiem launches February 27, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.