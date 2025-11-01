Samsung and Nvidia Join Forces to Build World’s First AI Megafactory with 50,000 GPUs

Samsung has announced a landmark partnership with Nvidia to develop a next-generation AI megafactory—a breakthrough initiative that will infuse artificial intelligence into every layer of its global semiconductor production. Revealed on Friday and first reported by Focus Taiwan, the project aims to transform chip design, manufacturing, and robotics operations through real-time data intelligence powered by over 50,000 Nvidia GPUs.

According to the company, the new AI-driven manufacturing platform will function as an “intelligent manufacturing platform” capable of analysing, predicting, and optimising chip production in real time.

“The Samsung AI Factory goes beyond traditional automation,” a company official said. “It connects and interprets immense data generated across chip design, production and equipment operations.”

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation

This collaboration marks the continuation of a 25-year relationship between Samsung and Nvidia. The alliance began when Samsung supplied DRAM chips for Nvidia’s first-generation graphics cards and has since evolved into a multifaceted partnership spanning memory, foundry, and next-gen computing technologies.

Their current joint efforts include developing HBM4, Nvidia’s next-generation high-bandwidth memory, built using Samsung’s sixth-generation 10nm-class DRAM and 4nm logic base die. Samsung plans to advance its suite of HBM, GDDR, and SOCAMM solutions, along with its foundry services, to “drive innovation and scalability across the global AI value chain.”

How AI Will Transform Chipmaking

At the heart of the AI megafactory are Nvidia’s Omniverse and Cuda-X platforms, which will allow Samsung to create digital twins of its semiconductor fabs. These virtual replicas can simulate real-world production environments, enabling engineers to test new processes, predict maintenance needs, and optimize performance without halting actual operations.

Additionally, Samsung will leverage Nvidia’s cuLitho software to accelerate computational lithography—a crucial stage in chipmaking that determines circuit detail and precision. The company anticipates up to a 20x performance boost, allowing faster design cycles and improved chip yields.

Smarter Robotics and Real-Time Operations

Beyond chip design and lithography, Samsung will use Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to enhance humanoid robot intelligence and Jetson Thor modules to enable real-time AI reasoning in smart robotic systems.

The companies are also working on AI-RAN technology, an AI-powered mobile network designed to enable edge devices—such as drones and industrial robots—to process real-time data locally using GPU acceleration. This approach reduces latency and enhances operational efficiency.

“This AI-powered mobile network will play a crucial role as a neural network essential in the widespread adoption of physical AI,” Samsung said.

Expanding the AI Factory Worldwide

Samsung plans to deploy its AI megafactory model across all its global semiconductor facilities, including its upcoming Taylor, Texas plant. The move reinforces its ambition to lead across memory, logic, foundry, and advanced packaging categories.

Already, Samsung’s proprietary AI models power over 400 million consumer devices. With its new Megatron framework, the company aims to embed similar AI capabilities into its manufacturing systems—enabling intelligent summarization, multilingual interaction, and advanced reasoning throughout production lines.

“This is a critical milestone in our journey to lead the global shift toward AI-driven manufacturing,” the Samsung official added.