Samsung Galaxy M21 gets price cut

Samsung Galaxy M21 has received its second price cut since its launch in India last year. The Galaxy M21 is now cheaper by $ 1,000 in India. The price cut is effective on both storage variants of the smartphone.

The base Galaxy M21 model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is now priced at ₹ 11,999 after a discount of ₹ 1,000. Similarly, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy M21 that launched at ₹ 14,999 now costs ₹ 13,999. According to a report from MSP, Samsung is currently limiting the price cut for the Galaxy M21 to the offline market. The smartphone price remains the same online on platforms such as Samsung's e-store and Amazon India.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M21 in India in March last year. It comes in two colours: Midnight Blue and Raven Black. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch full HD + sAMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Exynos 9611 processor powers the device and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Galaxy M21 offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone includes a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 15W Type-C fast charging. On the software front, Galaxy M21 runs Android 10-based One UI. It also brings a rear fingerprint sensor and an Always-On display.