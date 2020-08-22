Samsung Galaxy users can enjoy Fortnite 'Mega Drop Offers'

Right now, Fortnite is the new buzzword in the app market. Not because it got a new feature, but because Google and Apple pulled it out of their respective app stores. This happened when Epic, the company behind Fortnite, implemented a direct payments system in the game, something that violated Google and Apple app store guidelines. As a result of being removed from Google Play and the App Store, the game developer sued the two tech giants for anti-competitive behaviour.

We already told you that the game is still available for Samsung users since it was launched on the company's Galaxy app store before hitting Google Play and App Store. However, now Galaxy smartphone users can enjoy some Fortnite 'Mega Drop Offers' too. As a part of this, they can get V-Bucks, and real money offers a discount of up to 20% by downloading the title from the Galaxy store.

You only need to open the Galaxy Store app on your Samsung smartphone and search for the game and install it.

Android users can also get it through the Epic games app. Know how to do it.

1. Go to the Epic Games Store website and search for Fortnite. You can do this both on desktop and Android phones. On Android phones, you need to visit fortnite.com/android.

Step 2: Download the Epic Games app.

Step 3: On the desktop app, you need to search for Fortnite and click on 'Get'. Android users can download the app's directly from the website and open it.

Step 4: On the desktop, search for Fortnite in the Epic Games app store and download it for free.