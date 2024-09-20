Samsung India’s AI-Powered ‘Big TV Festival’ Gets Bigger Than Ever This Festive Season; Avail Great Deals & Enjoy Unbeatable Offers on its Premium AI TV Range

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, is set to make this festive season more delightful with the launch of its ‘Big TV Festival’ promotion. Offering unparalleled deals on premium AI-powered big-screen televisions like Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, the limited period offers runs from September 14 till November 10, 2024, bringing exciting freebies, cashback, a 3-year warranty and special EMI offers.

Samsung Big TV Festival is about to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality with AI-enabled features. The offers are available across the Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TV range on select models.

Customers can also avail free Samsung TV models worth up to INR 290000, and free sound bar worth INR 100000, with select purchases. Samsung is also offering irresistible cashbacks up to 20%, 3-year comprehensive warranty and Easy EMIs starting at INR 2777 on its ultra-premium Big TVs, with a long tenure EMI up to 36 months. These attractive deals will be available across Samsung.com, and select Samsung retail outlets across India.

Ushering a new era of unrivalled picture and sound, these offers by Samsung aim to democratize AI technology and make its latest range of premium TVs more accessible to consumers. A screen class of its own powered by AI upscaling and AI optimisation, these premium AI TVs breathe life into consumer’s content. Making it easier than ever to escape into the action of every scene with Q-Symphony & Dolby Atmos, multi-dimensional sound is played from every corner of the screen, elevating the viewing experience to that of a movie theatre. Additionally, keeping user’s privacy under lock and key, Samsung Knox security protects the TV and its connected devices from unauthorized activity.

“Today, in modern Indian households, televisions are seen as the centrepieces of living spaces, seamlessly integrating technology and lifestyle. With the rising demand for bigger screen sizes in India and to democratize the premium AI experience for the consumers, we are proud to bring back the Samsung Big TV Festival. Designed to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality with AI-enabled features, these televisions take the style quotient several notches higher while providing complete security enabled by Samsung Knox. The Big TV Festival emboldens consumers to embrace the future of elevated home entertainment system ahead of the festive season, by upgrading to the ultimate cinematic experience offered by the Samsung AI TV range” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

Neo QLED 8K

The Neo QLED 8K range comes powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which enables AI-powered content viewing experience, providing life-like picture quality. The NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor is powered by 256 AI neural networks that help transform both picture and sound to deliver an 8K experience, whether its streaming OTT services, playing video games or watching live sports. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs also come with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for creating consistently crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming.

Neo QLED 4K

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K line-up is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Enhanced by Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. With the world’s first Pantone Validated display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, the Neo QLED 4K range of TVs raises the bar for an ultimate 4K experience.

OLED TV

The world’s first glare-free OLED TV eliminates unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Samsung’s OLED TVs boast features like the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights. Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space.

QLED TV

Samsung's QLED TV provides stunning picture quality with Quantum Dot technology. Boasting 100% colour volume, this TV ensures that colours remain true and vibrant at any brightness level. Its ultra-slim design blends seamlessly into any home, adding a touch of elegance to living spaces.

Crystal 4K UHD TV

Samsung's UHD TV brings colours to life with Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, offering lifelike variations and subtle details in every shade. The 4K upscaling technology brings the picture on screen up to near 4K quality, offering a captivating screen experience. Motion Xcelerator keeps fast-moving action smooth and clear, making every game, movie, or show, more immersive and enjoyable.