Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series with Redesigned S Pen and Enhanced Samsung DeX Experience

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11, delivering its most intelligent and advanced tablet experience yet. The Galaxy Tab S11 series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimized for a large screen.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date. Without compromising performance, it goes beyond the slim form factor to show what a premium tablet can be. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is just 5.1 mm thick and weighs just 692 grams – versus its predecessor, which measured 5.5 mm and weighed 718 grams.

Powering Everyday Tasks with Advanced AI

With One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series brings multimodal AI to the forefront – understanding what users type, say and see, and responding in real time with helpful suggestions. These tools unlock a more fluid way to work, create and stay in flow across any task.

The Tab S11 series comes with Gemini Live that enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they’re looking at. Whether it’s on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it – Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, users in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarize its insights.

By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and carry out commands across apps with a single command. For instance, when there’s no time to read a lengthy article, users can share the link with Gemini and say, “Summarize this article and save it to Samsung Notes,” making it easier to catch up later. It simplifies complex actions so users can stay in their flow.

Users can turn rough sketches into clean visuals with Drawing Assist, then drag and drop images they’ve created into Samsung Notes as a starting point for further ideation – perfect for brainstorming, visual planning or creative exploration. Writing Assist helps rework tone and style, so users can easily refine a piece of writing to ensure it matches their intended meaning before dropping it into an email, document or other apps. Circle to Search with Google is now even more helpful for getting context and diving deeper into anything users see on their device’s screen.

Redesigned S Pen

The Galaxy Tab S11 series comes with the newly redesigned S Pen that’s built for both focused work and creative expression. Its new cone-shaped pen tip supports increased tilt angles for better control, while a hexagonal design provides a more natural, ergonomic feel that’s comfortable and stable in the hand. Quick Tools make it easy to adjust on the fly while drawing or editing with floating access, while Sticky Note lets users capture sudden thoughts or to-dos directly over Samsung Notes – no more app switching required during document review.

Enhanced Samsung DeX

In addition to Galaxy AI, the enhanced Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Tab S11 series empowers users to maximize their productivity when multitasking across apps, taking notes during meetings or simply mapping out ideas. Whether you’re a designer building out visual concepts or a frequent traveler planning a trip across apps and displays, the Galaxy Tab S11 series features support every step, from researching and sketching to sharing polished results.

The latest Samsung DeX upgrades unlock next-level productivity, starting with Extended Mode, which transforms Galaxy Tab S11 and an external monitor into a seamless dual-screen setup. It runs Samsung DeX across both screens simultaneously for more intuitive multitasking and greater flexibility – now users can drag and drop apps between displays or reference a document on one screen while presenting on the other. Also new to Samsung DeX, users can now create up to four separate, customized workspaces for different needs. For example, one workspace can be dedicated for work, another to creative projects and a third to planning a trip.

With the upgraded Samsung DeX, users can set up a full working environment from virtually anywhere – whether it’s connecting to a meeting room TV for a presentation or adding final touches to a work document at the airport lounge just before starting a vacation.

Combined with Book Cover Keyboard Slim, the Galaxy Tab S11 series easily transforms into a personalized, mobile workstation with instant access to AI assistants through the dedicated Galaxy AI Key.

Made To Perform, Built To Move

The Galaxy Tab S11 series delivers its most advanced performance yet, equipped with cutting-edge hardware and immersive visuals in a slim, highly portable design. Samsung brings its enhanced 3nm processor to Galaxy Tab for the first time in the S11 series, offering faster processing, smoother multitasking and more responsive AI features. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts performance improvements of 33% in NPU, 24% in CPU and 27% in GPU.

Performance matched by purposeful design reflects Samsung’s hardware innovation – delivering ultra-thin and light, yet powerful devices ready for everyday versatility. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a remarkably slim build at just 5.1 mm, with narrow 5.2 mm bezels that expand screen space without compromising portability. Across both models, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays deliver up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, ensuring clear, vivid visuals indoors or out, so users can stay focused wherever they work.

Availability, Pre Book Offers & Pricing

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available for pre-orders starting today. Customers who pre-order the new Tab S11 series will get 45W travel adapter free of charge. The Galaxy Tab S11 series is priced starting

INR 74999 and is offered in two colours: Gray and Silver. Consumers can purchase the new Galaxy Tab S11 series on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorized retail stores, and other online portals. The Galaxy Tab S11 series is available with 9-month no-cost bank EMI and also comes with 24-month EMIs in case the devices are financed from NBFCs.

Model Name Memory Storage Original Price Bank Cashback/ Upgrade Bonus Net Effective Price Student Offer Tab S11 Ultra Wifi (12/256GB) 12GB 256GB 110999 10000/9000 100999 6000 Tab S11 Ultra LTE (12/256GB) 12GB 256GB 124999 10000/9000 114999 6000 Tab S11 Ultra Wifi (12/512GB) 12GB 512GB 121999 10000/9000 111999 6000 Tab S11 Ultra LTE (12/512GB) 12GB 512GB 135999 10000/9000 125999 6000 Tab S11 Wifi (12/128GB) 12GB 128GB 80999 6000/5000 74999 4000 Tab S11 LTE (12/128GB) 12GB 128GB 93999 6000/5000 87999 4000 Tab S11 Wifi (12/256GB) 12GB 256GB 85999 6000/5000 79999 4000 Tab S11 LTE (12/256GB) 12GB 256GB 98999 6000/5000 92999 4000 Tab S11 Wifi (12/512GB) 12GB 512GB 96999 6000/5000 90999 4000



