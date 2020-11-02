X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech

Samsung to unveil Exynos 1080 processor on November 12

Samsung
x

Samsung to unveil Exynos 1080 processor on November 12

Highlights

Samsung is planning to unveil Exynos 1080 -- its first chipset based on the 5nm process -- on November 12.

Seoul: Samsung is planning to unveil Exynos 1080 -- its first chipset based on the 5nm process -- on November 12.

While it is going to be a high-performance processor, this chip is not the one that is going to be used for the Galaxy S21 series, reports SamMobile.

The chipset already had a partial reveal last month and according to the specifications released, it is a 5nm processor with Arm's Cortex-A78 performance cores which brings a 20 per cent increase in performance when compared to the Cortex-A77.

"The Exynos 1080 also features the new Mali-G78 GPU which boasts a 25 per cent increase in performance compared to the Mali-G77 GPU. The processor will also have a built-in 5G modem," the report mentioned.

The Exynos 1080 is widely believed to be the Exynos 980's successor.

Samsung launched the Exynos 980 last year as a 5G-enabled chipset for mid-range phones.

It is being used in both the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G devices.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X