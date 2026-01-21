Samsung’s P9 microSD Card is a Smart Storage Upgrade for Switch 2

Samsung’s discounted P9 microSD Express card is a simple solution for Nintendo Switch 2 owners who prefer buying games digitally and need more space. With internal storage limited to 256GB, it does not take long for large downloads to fill the console. Samsung’s 512GB card is currently priced at $79.99, which is $40 off and close to its lowest price so far. The 256GB version is also available for $39.99, discounted by $15, making both options affordable upgrades.

Modern games demand serious storage. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 alone use 59GB, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade requires a massive 93GB. Installing just a couple of such games can consume more than half of the Switch 2’s built-in memory. Add a few more third-party releases, and space quickly becomes a constant concern.

That is where Samsung’s P9 stands out. It offers faster performance through microSD Express technology, ensuring smooth gameplay and quick load times without slowing the system. Expanding storage becomes effortless, and players can grow their digital libraries without deleting older favourites.

Beyond the Switch 2, the card is also compatible with other supported devices, including cameras, tablets, and drones. This versatility adds extra value, making Samsung’s P9 a practical.