Signal: Is this a new replacement for WhatsApp and Facebook

Signal a super-secure is the newest replacement to WhatsApp, and Facebook is gaining popularity now. While WhatsApp is unable to provide multi-device access in any meaningful way and doesn't have a call option apart from the mobile device. Signal has already started beta-testing of its new one-to-one video and voice calls from its desktop app.

Signal saw a significant rise in user download with a new and intensified need for data privacy, especially during the latest protests in the U.S. and Hong Kong. It was considered as the best, secure messenger for anyone worried about interception, metadata, or tracking.

However, Signal doesn't yet has this option for group calls but in an announcement made via a blog, it called upon all Beta testers to meet their "goal of enabling secure voice and video calls that are available on all of your devices – in addition to being end-to-end encrypted and free for everyone to use."

This is seen as a dig at Zoom that grew during the pandemic when its sales jumped 169% year-on-year in the three months, and it added over 180,000 customers. However, Zoom has faced issues on encryption and restricting some functionality to paying users only.

As per Zak Doffman of Forbes, despite the digs at Zoom, it isn't the competition—this is all about WhatsApp. "Signal is far and away from the best secure messenger available today, and for anyone who dislikes trusting Facebook with their messaging, this is the option for you," he wrote.

He further added the two drawbacks of Signal when compared to WhatsApp. "The first is that there are still not enough users—tens of millions versus a couple of billion. The second is that there are no backups, as such. If you lose your device, you lose your messages."

WhatsApp has its pros. When it comes to an end to end encryption feature, it has done an impressive job with. It has also announced eight party calls. "The great news is that WhatsApp now has a full desktop app in the works—part of linked devices feature now in the test, and it's reported that desktop-based calls will be enabled," wrote Doffman.

Despite the fact Signal is now gaining popularity, the second hitch is the 'backup'. It allows the users to transfer the message history into new devices, and it stores an independent message history on every linked device only from when the device was connected, nothing is moved from before then. So, if you lose your primary device, you have to start anew.

"While WhatsApp does enable chat and media backups, these are currently stored in Apple or Google's cloud with no end-to-end encryption. That means users lose the protection that has become WhatsApp's primary calling card when they back up," explained Dofferman adding that WhatsApp is reportedly fixing this issue for a future release.

Signal is also updating another feature – Message requests. This feature will allow users to have control of who can message them on the platform from outside their device's contacts. "When someone who isn't in your contacts starts a new chat with you or adds you to a group, you can quickly see more info before accepting the request, deleting it, or blocking the conversation," shared on the blog.

While WhatsApp and Signal are trying to impress its users by introducing new features, we need to wait and watch which of them will lead the race