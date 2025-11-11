Siri Shortcuts Now Integrates with Samsung SmartThings for Smarter Home Control

Samsung is making smart home management even more seamless for Apple users. The tech giant has announced that its SmartThings platform now supports Siri Shortcuts, a feature on iOS that lets users run automations through Apple’s voice assistant. This integration bridges the gap between Samsung’s connected home ecosystem and Apple’s Siri, offering greater flexibility for users who rely on multiple platforms.

With this new update, iPhone and HomePod users can now use Siri commands to launch their SmartThings routines—the pre-set actions that automate everyday home tasks. Whether it’s turning on the lights, adjusting the thermostat, or starting the coffee maker, users can now simply say, “Hey Siri,” to initiate their personalized SmartThings routines without opening any apps.

In its official press release, Samsung emphasized how this feature enhances convenience and accessibility for smart home users. Siri Shortcuts in iOS lets you automate actions by asking Siri, either through user-created shortcuts in the Shortcuts app or manufacturer-provided options. SmartThings has now joined that ecosystem, giving Apple users another way to control their homes without switching apps or devices.

For example, you could now say, “Hey Siri, good morning,” and your SmartThings routine might automatically adjust your lighting, start your coffee machine, and open your blinds—all at once. This level of automation makes mornings smoother and evenings cozier, no matter which devices you use.

Samsung has also rolled out several other improvements for Apple devices as part of this update. On the Apple Watch, SmartThings now offers a more comprehensive view of your connected devices. You can browse your full device list, issue voice commands, and run routines directly from your wrist. Meanwhile, the SmartThings iOS app now supports Live Activities, allowing users to view and control up to five of their most recently used devices directly from the iPhone lock screen.

These updates reflect Samsung’s growing commitment to interoperability and user convenience across different ecosystems. The integration with Siri Shortcuts complements SmartThings’ existing support for other smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. By extending compatibility to Apple’s ecosystem, Samsung is ensuring that SmartThings remains a truly universal platform for smart home automation.

The move also highlights a broader trend in the smart home industry—companies increasingly focusing on cross-platform compatibility to give users more freedom in how they manage their connected devices. For Apple users who rely on SmartThings devices, this update eliminates the need to rely solely on the SmartThings app or other assistants.

With Siri Shortcuts integration, Samsung continues to break down ecosystem barriers and make smart home control simpler and more intuitive for everyone. Now, managing your home just got as easy as saying, “Hey Siri.”