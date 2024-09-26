Smartphone Trends 2024: What to Expect from the Latest Models

The world of smartphones has come a long way since the earliest touch devices hit the market 15 years ago. What started as a luxury item back then has become an essential piece of technology today. From Steve Jobs’ unveiling of the iPhone in 2007 to the newest, more powerful AI-driven devices, smartphones have redefined how we communicate, work, and entertain ourselves today.

As we approach the end of 2024, expect yet another leap forward in the smartphone industry. This year’s innovations promise better performance and new experiences that will make even budget devices exciting to hold.

Let us look at what features will be available in smartphones in 2024 and how budget mobiles under Rs. 30,000 will bring these ground-breaking features to consumers. To make your purchase even more affordable, use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and shop on Easy EMIs.

Smartphone technology trends of 2024

On-device AI will make your phone smarter

One of the highlights of smartphone technology in 2024 is the use of on-device AI. Gone are the days when you needed a constant internet connection for ineffective AI capabilities. Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 have introduced features like real-time translation, article summaries, and AI-enabled photo editing, which work natively on the phone. This means that you can access these tools even when you are not connected.

For budget-conscious users, devices like the realme 12 Pro+ and Nothing Phone 2a Plus are beginning to incorporate similar on-device AI functionalities. While they may not match the flagship experience in sheer AI power, their AI-assisted cameras and voice features are nowhere behind the top-tier technology.

Better display tech is coming to budget phones

Smartphone manufacturers are beginning to bring cutting-edge display technologies to devices aimed at budget-conscious buyers. While foldable screens, pioneered by devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, are yet to become affordable, they set the standard for how we interact with our phones. Foldable displays offer larger screens without compromising portability.

Moreover, brands are developing energy-efficient OLED panels that deliver stunning visuals and consume less power, increasing battery life. Budget phones are also benefiting from these innovations in screen quality, and devices like the realme 11 are now offering high refresh rates and vivid colours, making top-tier display technology more accessible to customers.

Foldable phones are dropping in price

Foldable phones are making their way back once again, but their high price tags have kept them out of reach for most consumers. However, 2024 might be the year when foldable technology trickles down to more affordable devices. Brands like Motorola, which once brought stylish devices like Moto Razr to the market, have already released the Razr 40 at competitive prices, and rumours suggest that Samsung is working on foldable models that might be priced below Rs. 30,000.

While we do not have foldable mobiles under Rs. 30,000 in India, we can expect manufacturers to focus on developing more affordable options by late 2024.

DSLR-grade camera technology is coming to smartphones

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra have changed our expectations of what smartphone zoom can achieve with periscope lenses, providing crisp, detailed zoom shots. While flagship devices lead this trend, budget smartphones are catching up fast.

Take the realme 12 Pro+ for instance. Priced under Rs. 30,000, this phone offers a telephoto lens capable of decent zoom functionality, along with strong low-light performance. Similarly, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ offers an excellent 200MP main camera and solid optical zoom, making high-quality photography accessible at a lower price point.

Your phone battery will last longer

One of the most common gripes that users have with smartphones is poor battery life. In 2024, we are already seeing improvements in this area, with brands bringing larger batteries and more efficient processors. Phones like the OnePlus Nord 4 and POCO F6 5G feature 5,000 mAh batteries or more, ensuring all-day performance even with heavy use.

Smartphone manufacturers are also working on new battery materials that charge faster and discharge slower, enhancing longevity and charging speed. Apple has been a leader in this, with a longer-lasting battery stealing the spotlight in the latest iPhone 16.

What to expect from budget smartphones under Rs. 30,000

In 2024, several budget phones under Rs. 30,000 have attracted buyers looking for features that have been limited to high-end devices. Some of them include:

● realme 12 Pro+: Priced at around Rs. 25,000, it offers a powerful camera setup, IP65 water and dust resistance, and strong battery life. It’s a solid contender for anyone looking for top-notch features without a premium price tag.

● Nothing Phone 2a Plus: With its transparent design and improved Glyph interface, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus provides a unique, standout experience at Rs. 27,999.

● OnePlus Nord 4: Offering near-flagship experiences, the Nord series continues to shine with the Nord 4, priced just under Rs. 30,000. It includes a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, which handles gaming and multitasking effortlessly.

● Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Priced at Rs. 25,999, this device packs a 108MP camera and a huge 6,000 mAh battery, perfect for those who need long-lasting power without compromising on camera quality.

● Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Offering a 200MP camera and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor, this phone is a beast for its price. At Rs. 25,629, it’s a solid option for those looking for camera prowess in a budget-friendly package.

