‘Therachaapa’ teaser gets launched; promises a mass entertainer

The teaser launch of the upcoming Telugu mass entertainer Therachaapa was a star-studded affair with actor Karthik Rathnam and popular comedian ‘30 Years’ Prudhvi Raj gracing the event. Directed by Joel George, who also wrote the story and screenplay, the film is produced by Kailash Durgam under the Ananya Creations banner.

Speaking at the event, director Nagi praised the teaser’s impact, saying, “I may not know the entire team personally, but I could see their effort and passion. The film seems to carry strong content and I’m confident it will be a hit.”

Comedian Prudhvi Raj drew comparisons between lead actor Naveen Raj Shankarapuu and Tamil star Vikram, lauding Naveen’s dedication: “He pushed himself so hard, he landed in the hospital. That kind of commitment is rare. He reminds me of Vikram. I believe he’ll make a mark in Tollywood.”

Director Joel George shared that Therachaapa is a mass entertainer with Tamil cultural elements woven into the narrative. “The output is fantastic, and I’m confident the audience will love it,” he said.

Producer Kailash Durgam, making his industry debut, expressed optimism: “We’ve put our trust in this project, and I believe Therachaapa will be a hit.”

Lead actor Naveen, emotionally charged, addressed the recent Kashmir terror attack before speaking about the film: “I thank my producer for trusting me with a ₹3 crore investment. I promise the film will be a success.”Karthik Rathnam also praised the teaser and wished the team great success.