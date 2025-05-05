Live
Balayya vows to begin a powerful second innings after receiving Padma Bhushan
Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as the "God of Masses," was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. To celebrate this monumental achievement, a grand event was held, where the veteran star addressed fans and well-wishers with passion and confidence.
Reflecting on his recent career success, Balakrishna said, “I’ve delivered four consecutive hits. This is just the beginning of my second innings. The world hasn’t seen the best of me yet. My upcoming script selections will shock everyone, and I promise to exceed all expectations. My actions and behavior will earn me admirers across future generations.”
Balakrishna's recent film DaakuMaharaaj gained significant traction after its OTT debut, especially among non-Telugu speaking audiences. His powerful performance resonated deeply with viewers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, further expanding his fan base and solidifying his cross-industry appeal.
Looking ahead, Balakrishna is set to return to one of his most iconic roles in Akhanda 2, which is slated for a grand release on September 25, 2025. With momentum on his side and a renewed determination to push boundaries, Balakrishna’s second innings promises a thrilling ride for his fans.
As he steps into this new phase with national recognition and widespread acclaim, Balakrishna’s legacy as a mass hero and cultural icon only grows stronger.