Pragya Jaiswal embraces summer vibes

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is all set to shine brighter in 2025 with two major Telugu film releases on the horizon. After winning hearts as Kaveri in DaakuMaharaaj, she is gearing up for action-packed roles in Tyson Naidu, opposite Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, and Akhanda 2, reuniting with Nandamuri Balakrishna.





Before diving back into intense shoot schedules, Pragya treated fans to a breezy summer moment. Celebrating World Laughter Day, she shared a radiant photo of herself in a light purple dress, her hair flowing freely as she twirled with a soft smile and fiery charm. The effortless look captured the spirit of the season — relaxed, elegant, and full of joy.





Her subtle celebration proved that she doesn’t need exaggerated expressions or punchlines to grab attention. With back-to-back big projects and a growing fanbase, Pragya’s combination of poise and powerhouse performances is making waves. The actress's laid-back yet confident style moment is just a glimpse of the storm she’s set to bring on screen.





As filming progresses on her upcoming ventures, fans can expect to see a lot more of Pragya — both in fierce avatars on screen and chic appearances off it. One thing’s for sure: this summer, and the year ahead, belong to her.