iPhone 17 Air Major Changes Leaked: Slim Design, eSIM Only and Smart Battery Case

The long-rumoured iPhone 17 Air is back in the spotlight, thanks to a fresh report revealing new details about Apple’s upcoming slimline device. Expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, this new model promises design innovations, but also comes with a few trade-offs.

According to a report by The Information (via 9to5Mac), Apple is preparing a new Smart Battery Case to accompany the launch of the iPhone 17 Air. This accessory—discontinued after Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12—is set to make a comeback. The reason? Battery life. Sources claim the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may not last more than a day for 60–70% of users, compared to 80–90% on other models. The new battery case is expected to compensate for this shortcoming, making it a practical add-on for power users.

But battery isn’t the only design-related compromise in store. The same report also claims that the iPhone 17 Air will go eSIM-only, ditching the physical SIM card tray entirely. While this move is in line with Apple’s push for a sleeker form factor, it could raise issues in regions like China, where eSIM adoption remains limited and regulatory hurdles exist.

Another space-saving change? The phone will reportedly come with only one speaker, which could lead to a downgrade in audio quality. These changes appear to be driven by the company’s ambition to create one of its thinnest iPhones yet.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air won’t continue a previous model, but rather an entirely new branch in Apple’s lineup, much like the earlier release of the iPhone 16e.

Looking further ahead, the report also hints at a shake-up in Apple’s future launch strategy. The company may stagger the release of the iPhone 18 series across 2026 and 2027, instead of launching all variants at once.

The iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be Apple's bold new direction—one that blends sleek design with innovative, albeit controversial, hardware choices.