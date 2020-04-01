Spotify Kids Gets Expanded To A Few More Countries

In this lockdown period all the kids are getting bored, isn't it??? Yes… But what if we give them a chance to hear and witness beautiful fairytales and knowledge-filled video educational content???

This helps the kids to get some knowledge and even helps parents to finish off their work from home jobs without any hassle.

The same thing can be done by the Spotify Kids app. This kid's friendly app has the content for 3+ year kids and is loaded with many interesting kids-oriented things.

This app features:

• 8000+ songs

• Audiobooks

• Disney music stories

• Classic short stories

• Fairytales

• Lullabies

• Bed-time stories

• Educational content

The app can be always monitored with parents with the parental control option. But this app is only available in countries like Denmark, Sweden, UK, Mexico, New Zealand, Argentina, Ireland and Brazil. But the good news is, this app is now available to the US, France and Canada countries as well.

Even the diverse content like pop culture will be exclusively added for the US kids.